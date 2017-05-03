LIVE
45
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 45 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Senior Source
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Saturday evening weather

9NEWS@5 3/4/2017

Related Videos
Sunny start to the day, with a chance for showers by late afternoon
FORECAST
Expect a pretty mild week temperature-wise
FORECAST
Warming trend to start the new week!
FORECAST
Sunshine with cooler temps on Sunday
FORECAST
Saturday overnight forecast
WEATHER
Saturday sprinkles give way to clear Sunday weather
FORECAST
Chilly Sunday makes way for warm up next week
WEATHER
Expect cool, windy weather this weekend
FORECAST
Warm, dry Friday weather will give way to a cooler weekend
FORECAST
A very gorgeous, warm and sunny Friday
WEATHER
Checking in on Vail for the Burton U.S. Open
SKI-CONDITIONS
It's going to be a really warm and great Friday
WEATHER
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.