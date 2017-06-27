LIVE
57
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 57 degrees
Menu
KUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • Senior Source
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

36 Weather Alerts

Learn More

Tuesday morning weather

Tuesday morning weather with Marty Coniglio. Temperatures in the 80's until they jump up to the 90's on Sunday.

Related Videos
Gusty winds ahead of some showers
FORECAST
Colorado stocking lakes with walleye
WEATHER-COLORADO
Isolated showers tonight, cooler Tuesday!
FORECAST
A windy and warm Monday (but colder Tuesday)
WEATHER
Very windy, high fire danger Monday
FORECAST
Early flurries, then clearing today
FORECAST
This is your Sunday morning forecast
WEATHER
Saturday overnight forecast
WEATHER
Saturday evening forecast
WEATHER
Isolated showers Saturday evening, warmer Easter
FORECAST
Checking on the slopes at Beaver Creek
SKI-CONDITIONS
Friday Morning Forecast
FORECAST
© 2018 KUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.