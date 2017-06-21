LIVE
41
Denver, CO

Denver Weather Summary: 41 degrees
Wednesday Morning Weather

Wednesday Morning Weather with Marty Coniglio. It will be over 90 degrees before lunch time. Evening thunderstorms.

