100 mph winds tear through Glen Haven

KUSA - Winds of up to 100 miles per hour snapped dozens of trees in the small town of Glen Haven on Friday, knocking out power for up to 15 hours.

Homeowners say it's the most destruction since the 2013 floods.

“We definitely don't need any more damage in Glen Haven,” Marsha Hobert said. She's lived in the town of 150 residents for 36 years. “It's sad. It's always sad when you see property damage like this.”

Marsha Hobert has lived in the town of 150 residents for 36 years. (Photo: Dan Grossman, KUSA)

No injuries were reported and no homes were damaged, but locals estimate more than 50 trees snapped and fell into front yards.

Two sheds and several decks were damaged.

“This place right here across the road was completely destroyed in the flood and I see a tree on the other side that went down that just missed it so again they're lucky,” Hobert said.

Roughly 2/3 of the town’s residents are seasonal, meaning there is only so much manpower to clear the damage.

“[The winds] felt like a freight train coming down the mountain,” Tim Sterkel said, who brought an excavator and chainsaw to clear trunks from his neighbor’s yard. “When I saw the damage I was like man oh man. We were just catching up from the flood stuff. [It’s] never a good time for this.”

Dozens of trees have pink ribbons around them signifying they’ve been weakened by the flood four years ago. Locals are concerned more winds will knock those trees down with coming storms.

“The fear is always there. You have to carry your chainsaw around so you can get out in the morning,” Sterkel joked.

