101 mph wind gust reported on Berthoud Pass

KUSA - Winds howled across the Front Range and the High County late Thursday night and early Friday morning – with gusts reaching 101 miles per hour on Berthoud Pass.

Wind gusts also reached nearly 100 mph in the foothills, with 99 mph winds reported in Glen Haven and 84 mph winds in Nederland.

This prompted a high wind warning until 11 a.m. Friday in certain spots.

There have been no major reports of wind damage, but the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office says there have been scattered power outages throughout the night.

In Summit County, deputies are stopping trucks from traveling on Interstate 70 due to high winds.

A travel restriction is in place on I-70 between Golden and the Eisenhower Tunnel. While this lasts, no high profile vehicles are allowed to travel in the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says westbound truckers in the Front Range should stay in Denver – and eastbound truckers traveling from Grand Junction should stop at the truck parking area at Dot Sero.

We are expected to reach a record high on the Front Range, with temperatures reaching 72 to 77 degrees. The record was set in 1951 at 71 degrees.

