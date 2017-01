An ice jam closed a Jefferson County road early Friday morning. The closure continues. (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Government)

KUSA - A 200 to 500 yard ice jam closed a small stretch of road in Jefferson County early Friday morning.

The closure of South Platte River Road south of Foxton Road only affects one home, according to the Jefferson County Government Facebook page.

They say an ice buildup is coming up over the road from the river.

Excavators are working to clear the road.

An ice jam closed a Jefferson County road early Friday morning. The closure continues. (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Government)

An ice jam closed a Jefferson County road early Friday morning. The closure continues. (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Government)

An ice jam closed a Jefferson County road early Friday morning. The closure continues. (Photo: Courtesy Jefferson County Government)

(© 2017 KUSA)