70 mph winds blowing in foothills

KUSA - Winds in the areas of the foothills in Jefferson County surpassed 70 miles per hour Monday morning – and meteorologists say these conditions will continue throughout the state for most of the day.

9NEWS Reporter Andrew Sorensen was near Highway 93 and Highway 72, where at points, he had to bend his knees to keep from being toppled over by the high winds.

About 1,800 customers were without power in Jefferson County due to the winds.

The W Line -- which runs between Denver and Golden -- was delayed 10 to 15 minutes due to the winds.

This area is one of many along the Front Range under a high wind warning until Monday afternoon.

Gusts are expected to reach up to 80 miles per hour on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs – a danger to higher-profile vehicles.

The Chinook winds are also bringing warmer temperatures. It was already more than 50 degrees in Denver by 5:30 a.m. Monday, and highs are expected to reach the 60s.

While it’s warm on the Front Range, it’s different in the High Country, which is getting pounded with up to two feet of snow!

