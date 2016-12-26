(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

KUSA - White Christmas? Not really.

Windy Christmas ? Definitely.

Winds upwards of 90 miles per hour blew through parts of metro Denver according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s a windstorm,” said Denver resident Pedro Bernal, who braved a walk through downtown on Sunday.

We say braved because Bernal’s leisurely stroll quickly turned into a game of don’t get hit by the falling debris from the construction site.

“As soon as we passed [the construction site near 7th and Corona] debris kind of finally came flying down and I think it's heavy enough to do some damage,” Bernal said.

In the Denver area trees came down, so did power lines, and even a CDOT sign.

On 7th and Corona Street, a large tree had snapped in half, blocking the road for hours as Xcel Energy worked to remove the tree and restore power to the homes that had lost it.

A car’s rear windshield was smashed from the impact.

“This [tree] was definitely the biggest one that we've seen on the walk,” Bernal said.

In Arvada winds remained above 50 mph as gusts blew as high as 90 mph.

At 2 p.m., firefighters were called away from their families as a brush fire sparked and spread near the intersection of 82nd Street and Highway 93.

“I was actually at home and then get this call [for the fire],” said Arvada Fire Protection District spokeswoman Michelle Cherniske. “The first thing you think about is all the families that may have seen some smoke and got some nervousness with that.”

At it’s the fire reached a size of 29 acres, but firefighters quickly got it under control before evacuations for nearby homes were needed.

“It's one of those hard days where we just really have to focus on [the fire] from all sides,” Cherniske said.

In and around the metro winds were also responsible for more than 45,000 power outages; thousands of which won’t be restored until after Christmas.

