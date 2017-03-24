9NEWS reporters give you a look at Friday morning's storm

9NEWS Reporter Andrew Sorensen was excited to report outside Friday morning! (Photo: Selfie by Andrew Sorensen)

KUSA - A storm that created blizzard-like conditions south and east of the metro area closed multiple major roads and led to thousands of power outages Friday morning.

While conditions were mainly just west in Denver, in Castle Rock, it was another story. That’s where we sent 9NEWS Reporter Andrew Sorensen. You can see his dispatches below.

And Mountain Newsroom Reporter Matt Renoux hit the road in Summit County, where we expected to see a good amount of powder.

You can watch his videos below as well!

