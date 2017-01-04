(Photo: KUSA)

10 p.m. In other snow-related news, the Winter Park Express service starts Saturday! Tickets start at $39. In case you needed an escape from the weather to you know, more weather.

9:50 p.m. Kathy Sabine is holding down the fort in the 9 Backyard and has the latest and most up-to-date forecast with snow predictions. Check it out below:

9:30 p.m. Check out this time lapse of snow falling in Denver during Wednesday night's commute! Luckily, it was smooth sailing for these folks.

Snow continues to fall in Denver, #Colorado, creating for a slick evening commute. Video: Carole Goodwin pic.twitter.com/7qaKf4Sg3J — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 5, 2017

9:15 p.m. Boulder already has 5 inches of snow! 9NEWS' Dan Grossman is having a blast up there and has an update on conditions:

9:10 p.m. Snow in Colorado means a bunch of happy, snowy pups, which we love.

(Photo: Your Take: Alexis Everett)

But as much as we love snow and dogs, we also love keeping those snow covered dogs safe. Take some advice from our own Kyle Clark.

9:00 p.m. There are 38 active closings on 9news.com as of now. Is your school or business closed? Check out this list. It will update throughout the night, so kids searching for a snow day should refresh often.

8:50 p.m. Denver Public Works spreads some good news. The old rule of no plows for residential streets unless there's a forecast for a foot of snow is gone. 2017 now means residential plows will be deployed when the forecast calls for six inches of snow.

8:40 p.m. In case you haven't heard, a storm is moving through a large part of Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday, leaving a dumping of snow and subzero temperatures.

Right now, a hefty accumulation of snow has fallen in the metro area, making road travel tricky for some.

Broomfield PD, Aurora PD and Douglas County are on accident alert, meaning you're asked to exchange information if you're in a wreck without injuries and no drugs or alcohol are involved.

Accident Alert - Involved in accident, with no injuries, no drugs/alcohol; exchange info; make report in a few days — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) January 5, 2017

The city of Aurora is on Accident Alert pic.twitter.com/juhHH424qf — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 4, 2017

