A-Basin will stay closed until Loveland Pass reopens

KUSA - A Colorado ski resort will stay closed a little while longer thanks to conditions you can partially blame on too much snow.

Arapahoe Basin will stay closed Wednesday until the Colorado Department of Transportation finishes avalanche mitigation work on Loveland Pass.

CDOT tweeted Wednesday morning that it would close US 6 over Loveland Pass for “an extended period” as it works on avalanche reduction.

This comes one day after A-Basin announced it was closing at 1 p.m. due to avalanche concerns on the notoriously dicey pass.

It wasn’t the first Colorado ski resort forced to close due to too much snow.

Monarch Mountain and Crested Butte both closed due to avalanche danger and snowy passes. They saw 30 inches in 48 hours!

When Arapahoe Basin can reopen, conditions will be epic. The resort has seen more than a foot of powder over the past day!

Summit County is on pace for its best January snowfall in 100 years, with 38 inches already in 2017.

(© 2017 KUSA)