A look at the weather on Mars

KUSA - The Steamboat Weather Summit covers more than what happens on good old planet Earth. NASA chief scientist Dr. Doug Ming spoke at the conference to discuss the importance of exploring Mars.



NASA's main source for gathering information on Mars is by way of the Curiosity Rover, a car-sized robot whose primary scientific goal is to explore Gale Crater as a potential habitat for life, past or present.

And although Mars is about 225 million miles from Earth, it’s alike in some ways with our planet.



“There are a lot of similarities with Earth to Mars, particularly in the areas of some of the volcanic activities,” Ming said. “Also, in the weather believe it or not, it has seasons on Mars. Mars has winter, summer, and fall just like Earth.”



As far as differences go, Mars is really dry and it has much larger volcanoes and valleys than what we have on earth. NASA hopes to one day put a man or woman on Mars but it will be a difficult and challenging trip.



“There are a lot of hazards at the surface, there’s radiation environments that are hazardous,” Ming said. “The temperatures are incredibly cold. So we’re going to have to protect those astronauts when they get to the surface from those extreme conditions.”

A fun fact about the Curiosity Rover? In approximately four years, it's only traveled about 10 miles. A turtle moves faster. And in case you were thinking about relocating to the Red Planet, the typical weather on Mars is a high of -22 degrees and a low of -122 degrees, a daily temperature spread of 100 degrees. Ouch!



