Another record-breaking day for heat in Denver

Marty Coniglio, KUSA 6:52 PM. MST February 16, 2017

DENVER - Thursday turned out to be one of the warmest February days we've seen in Denver's history.

Temperatures topped out at 75 just before 3 p.m. 

Before today, the record high for Feb. 16 was 70 degrees, last set in 1970.  

Despite the recent warm weather, February 2017 still ranks just third for recorded warmth trailing 1930 and 1954.

After a warm, dry weekend we are tracking a storm with the potential to bring rain and snow late next week.

