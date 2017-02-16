Another record-breaking day for heat in Denver

DENVER - Thursday turned out to be one of the warmest February days we've seen in Denver's history.
Temperatures topped out at 75 just before 3 p.m.
Before today, the record high for Feb. 16 was 70 degrees, last set in 1970.
75° in #Denver. We will pay for this... #9wx #cowx pic.twitter.com/oBoZ59OJwb— Danielle Grant (@theWXwoman) February 17, 2017
Despite the recent warm weather, February 2017 still ranks just third for recorded warmth trailing 1930 and 1954.
After a warm, dry weekend we are tracking a storm with the potential to bring rain and snow late next week.
