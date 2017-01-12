Another round of snow this afternoon

KUSA - It will not be as windy or warm Thursday, with highs in the low 40s during the morning hours.

Temperatures will cool down in the afternoon, and a round of snow is expected from 3 p.m. to about 11 p.m., with 1” to 2” expected in the Denver metro area and Northern Colorado.

The foothills will see between 3” to 6”.

The winter storm that has dumped multiple feet of snow on parts of the mountains is wrapping up, but snow will continue this afternoon and evening.

Snowfall totals for the month of January 2017 are on near record pace for many mountain locations. (Jan 2017 totals thru the 10th). #COwx pic.twitter.com/hMGvUfi656 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 12, 2017

An avalanche warning for parts of the mountains is set to expire at 9 a.m., but may be extended.

Friday will bring cold temperatures, with afternoon highs in the 30s.

Sunday night into early Monday morning looks like the next opportunity for snow in the Front Range.

