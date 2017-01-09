Avalanche danger closes Loveland Pass

Snow blanketed Loveland Pass early Monday morning. (Photo: CoTrip.org)

KUSA - High avalanche danger closed US 6 over Loveland Pass Monday morning.

Almost two feet of snow was expected in parts of the mountains – even as temperatures reached the 50s by early Monday morning in Denver.

Hazardous materials vehicles should use the Eisenhower Tunnel during the closure. All other traffic will be held.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche warning, saying there was high dangerous.

They say “natural avalanches large enough to kill a person” are likely by Monday afternoon.

There’s no word yet on when Loveland Pass is slated to reopen.



