Avalanche danger high in central and northern mountains

Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)

KUSA - The avalanche danger in Colorado is high, with warnings across much of the central and northern mountains.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), there’s an avalanche warning in place for the Steamboat and Flat Tops area, Aspen, Grand Mesa, Gunnison, and the Sawatch Range until Tuesday evening.

These warnings cover most of the central and northern mountains. CAIC says a warning is in place because “a powerful winter storm is bringing heavy, wet snow and strong westerly winds to the mountains. Avalanche danger will rise rapidly throughout the day on Monday. Natural avalanches large enough to bury or kill a person are likely by Monday afternoon, and the avalanche hazard will continue to increase Monday night into Tuesday with additional snow and continued strong winds. Travel in or below avalanche terrain is not recommended during this warming period.”

You can see current avalanche watches and warnings from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center below.

The warning applies for back country areas, and doesn’t include ski resorts. Brian Lazar, the Deputy Director of CAIC, says “our avalanche warnings and forecasts apply to the back country, not the forecast in the ski area boundaries, this is just back country.” Lazar is recommending people who enjoy the back country to stay out of the avalanche warning areas until the snow pack has a chance to settle.

“Avalanches don’t care if you’re an expert skier or not, don’t care how proficient you are, the gear you’re riding, if you’re a really good skier, a snowmobiler, what have you – or how fit you are, they care about conditions and what I would recommend is to stay informed.”

Along the Front Range, Vail and Summit Counties, and the Northern and Southern San Juan regions of the state are under an ‘Avalanche Watch.’

