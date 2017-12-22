Avalanche Watch issued for the Front Range

Courtesy: Colorado Avalanche Information Center

KUSA - The state's backcountry avalanche forecasting service has issued an Avalanche Watch for the entire Front Range zone for Saturday.

The risk is considered 'Considerable' for areas above the treeline, at the treeline and below the treeline.

That means there are dangerous avalanche conditions, according to the state. Cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making are essential, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says.

A powerful storm is expected to move into Northern Colorado Friday night with strong winds and intense snowfall, the center says.

Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop overnight Friday and last throughout Saturday - so expect the warning to update/change.

The state advises all hikers and those in the backcountry to stay away from all avalanche terrain on Saturday.

You can always check conditions yourself at the state's Avalanche Information Center.

