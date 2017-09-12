KUSA - Since it formed on August 30, Hurricane Irma has claimed dozens of lives and brought devastating winds, rain and storm surges to Florida and the Caribbean.
The storm wreaked havoc on numerous islands before making landfall in the U.S. at Cudjoe Key on Sunday. FEMA estimates that nearly a quarter of the homes in the Florida Keys could have been destroyed by the storm.
The following satellite images courtesy DigitalGlobe show just how devastating the storms were, and how difficult the cleanup will be ahead.
FLORIDA
Key West
Beach Erosion: Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
Downtown: Jan. 13, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
Homes and trees: Jan. 16, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park: Jan. 13, 2017 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
Geiger Key
Jan. 13 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
CARIBBEAN
Anse Marcel Beach on St. Martin
Aug. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
Codrington, Antigua and Barbuda
April 24, 2014 vs. Sept. 8, 2017
Codrington Port, Antigua and Barbuda
April 24, 2014 vs. Sept. 8, 2017
Necker Island
Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 9, 2017
Parham Town, Tortola
Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 9, 2017
Philipsburg, Sint Maarten
Nov. 25, 2016 vs. Sept. 11, 2017
Providenciales, Turk and Caicos
Jan. 1, 2016 vs. Sept. 10, 2017
Road Town, Tortola
March 31, 2015 vs. Sept. 9, 2017
