Blowing snow, wind causing travel troubles in mountains

A stretch of Interstate 70 that is closed between Frisco and Copper Mountain. (Photo: Cotrip.org)

KUSA - Blowing snow and high winds closed multiple highways in the Colorado mountains early Wednesday morning.

US 6 over Loveland Pass closed due to adverse conditions, prompted holds on Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel so hazardous materials trucks could get through.

I-70 was closed from Frisco to Copper Mountain in both directions due to poor visibility.

Farther south, US 50 closed at Monarch Pass and up north, CO 14 closed in both directions between US 40 and Walden.

The 9NEWS Weather Forecast calls for high winds all day Wednesday, including in the Front Range, where gusts could reach 30 miles per hour.

