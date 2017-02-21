KUSA
Discarded cigarette sparks brush fire near Roxborough State Park

Allison Sylte, KUSA 12:14 PM. MST February 21, 2017

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Despite high winds, crews were able to quickly extinguish a one-acre brush fire that started burning Tuesday afternoon near Roxborough State Park.

South Metro Fire says the blaze started at 9606 Roxborough Park Road just before 11 a.m.

No structures were threatened and no one was injured. 

The fire was caused by a discarded, smoldering cigarette, according to South Metro Fire. 

Much of the Front Range was on high alert for fires Tuesday due to unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions. 

