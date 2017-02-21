(Photo: South Metro Fire)

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - Despite high winds, crews were able to quickly extinguish a one-acre brush fire that started burning Tuesday afternoon near Roxborough State Park.

South Metro Fire says the blaze started at 9606 Roxborough Park Road just before 11 a.m.

No structures were threatened and no one was injured.

Roxborough update - Less than 1 acre burned. SMFR Fire investigator says a discarded, smoldering cigarette is to blame. 100% preventable. pic.twitter.com/qnfSFfew7Q — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 21, 2017

The fire was caused by a discarded, smoldering cigarette, according to South Metro Fire.

Despite very windy conditions, mowed vegetation and fast acting firefighters helped keep this fire from spreading quickly. pic.twitter.com/Jznhmo29Es — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 21, 2017

Much of the Front Range was on high alert for fires Tuesday due to unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions.

Firefighters from @LittletonFire & @WestMetroFire working to extinguish the fire. No structures threatened, no injuries, unknown cause. pic.twitter.com/Aa2Q60jWyx — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 21, 2017

