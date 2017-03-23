CDOT prepares roads for snow, slush Friday

(Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Denver hit another record with its temperature on Thursday, but of course in true Colorado fashion, it was over before you could really enjoy it.

By nightfall, in moved wind and rain.

There's also a possibility conditions will worsen overnight with the chance of a blizzard.

The Colorado Department of Transportation prepared all day and started road preps in some areas as early as 1 p.m.

CDOT has about 100 plows out all over, and say many of those will be in the southern part of the metro area, starting in Castle Rock, Monument Hill, and going down to Colorado Springs, which where they anticipate the most snowfall.

Stacia Sellers, a spokesperson for CDOT, says because it’s been so warm, they don’t think the snow will stick. This means drivers will mainly have to deal with slushy roads.

However, that's not a reason to forget about being cautious; they want drivers to be mindful of the snow and of the plows trying to clear it.

“When we are on the road, we like to keep on two to three lanes," Sellers said. "We just really ask motorists please don’t pass us on the right. That’s not only dangerous for them, it’s extremely dangerous for our snow plows.”

Because it’s been so warm, CDOT is concerned some drivers may have already removed their snow tires.

9NEWS will have crews keeping an eye on the roads. Our broadcast will begin at 4 a.m. to let you know what to expect in the morning before you start driving.

