Colorado storm turns severe in Great Plains

KUSA- The workweek started off in the 50s then dropped into the 30s by midmorning with light snow.

As this line of colder air marched eastward, it helped develop severe weather from the Great Plains into the Midwest. There were hundreds of reports of tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds.

One of those tornadoes hit the North of the Twin Cities, caused extensive damage and was noted as the earliest on record.

Another tornado touched down in Wentzville, MO. was confirmed by the National Weather Service as an EF-1 and injured two people

Although in Colorado our weather has been drier and warmer than normal, winter weather is still possible through Mother’s Day.

March and April are our snowiest months on average and severe weather season is more likely during May and June.

Yesterday in Minnesota, the earliest tornadoes of any year on record touched down - https://t.co/gqwwBXMVOJ #mnwx pic.twitter.com/g4DCvmcN1g — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) March 7, 2017

