Colorado sees difference in weather conditions Thursday night

KUSA - While metro Denver mostly saw rain overnight, you didn't have to drive very far to find blizzard conditions that shut down both I-25 and I-70.

For some time on Friday, I-70 was closed from the airport to Kansas, and sections of I-25 were shut off south of Castle Rock to Colorado Springs, and again from Walsenburg to New Mexico.

A little fun with his dog in the snow is how Jeremy Gray spent much of the day, but he says Thursday night things were much different.

“In Castle Rock when I was driving through, the rain started getting really bad,” said Gray.

Then he said snow and high winds followed.

“I Woke up a couple of times in the middle of the night and the power was out. It was really windy and blowing really hard,” said Gray.

When he came outside Friday morning he saw snow.

“I wasn't expecting any snow in the month of March even though it's our snowiest month, so this was a great treat,” says Gray.

A treat not everyone was fortunate enough to receive.

“I was surprised with the amount of snow we got, where Denver got absolutely nothing,” said Gray.

Denver didn't get much snow, but further South along 1-25 you found the opposite. Castle Rock and Larkspur got about 7 inches each. Lone Tree near RidgeGate saw 6-8 inches, and even further northeast, Douglas County received 10-12 inches of snow.

It's been so dry lately, Gray says they are fortunate to get what they got. But he wants more.

“Fire danger is a big possibility if we don't, so hopefully it keeps coming,” said Gray.

Much of that snow has already started to melt, and people are just crossing their fingers for another round soon.

© 2017 KUSA-TV