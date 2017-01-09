Crested Butte closes because of too much snow

A Colorado ski resort got so much snow Monday, it was forced to close early.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Crested Butte posted on Facebook that they would be closing lifts due to safety concerns for guests and employees.

They said they hope to have everything running again normally on Thursday.

According to the Facebook post the resort had gotten over a foot of new snow since 5 am Monday morning.

They also said guests who had purchased a lift ticket and were still at the mountain could get a voucher to come up on another day.

This was on the same day thousands were without power, Interstate 25 was closed to high profile vehicles and a courthouse was evacuated due to extremely high winds in southern Colorado.

High winds knock out power, topple trucks in Colorado Springs

Other areas of the state saw heavy rain, ice storms and highs over 60 degrees.

