Current Colorado avalanche risk is low to moderate

KUSA - The Colorado Avalanche information Center says often the state's mountain ranges are under a moderate risk for avalanche.

The risk for southern San Juans and Grand Mesa is low, but that could change with a storm headed to the high country.

9NEWS meteorologist Belen De Leon has a closer look at how the forecast will affect avalanche chances.

"In the mountains, especially for the start of the work week, in the middle of the week, we have a very moist, pacific storm that's going to be pushing in from the west,"De Leon said. "The amount of snow that we could see piling onto these very weak layers could certainly increase the avalanche danger. We are talking in our central mountains, possibly receiving one to two feet of snow. Add to that, wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour."

The last time someone got caught in an avalanche in Colorado was Jan. 12.

A group of rescuers were trying to get to a couple of stranded backcountry skiers when they triggered a slide.---

One rescuer was caught and made it out, albeit with some broken bones.

