(Photo: Danielle Grant, KUSA)

KUSA - No one, not even those who really follow the weather, are immune to the problems the snow has caused in the high country.

Meteorologist Danielle Grant, trying to get to a weather conference in Steamboat, got stuck in Walden.

Stranded in a wrestling gym in Walden for the night. Snow + wind closing roads across CO. Luckily I brought 🍷. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/9y3xx0orOw — Danielle Grant (@theWXwoman) January 11, 2017

So she and other drivers like her are spending tonight in a gym.

"I called the sheriff's office and told us to come here to the school gym and here's where we are," Grant said. "Everything you could ask for? Of course."

This is why you always pack snacks. And wine. You might end up spending the night in a gym in Walden. #9wx ❄️💨 #snowmaggedon #windmaggedon pic.twitter.com/eFTxH5TQTB — Danielle Grant (@theWXwoman) January 11, 2017

We hope everyone has safe travels in the morning!

(© 2017 KUSA)