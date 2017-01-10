KUSA
Close

Danielle Grant gets stuck in snow ironically on the way to a weather conference

9NEWS @ 9. 1/20/2017

KUSA 9:59 PM. MST January 10, 2017

KUSA - No one, not even those who really follow the weather, are immune to the problems the snow has caused in the high country.

Meteorologist Danielle Grant, trying to get to a weather conference in Steamboat, got stuck in Walden.

So she and other drivers like her are spending tonight in a gym. 

"I called the sheriff's office and told us to come here to the school gym and here's where we are," Grant said. "Everything you could ask for? Of course."

We hope everyone has safe travels in the morning! 

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories