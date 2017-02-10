Denver breaks heat record set in 1951

Record heat in Denver Feb. 10. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Although 80-degree weather in February sounds nice, the winds have turned out to be the trade-off for the spring-like weather.

Temperatures warmed to 80 degrees Friday afternoon in Denver, breaking the old record of 71 degrees set in 1951.

The cause of the unseasonably warm weather is strong Chinook winds in and around the foothills. Peak wind gusts in the past 24 hours have reached up to 104 mph near Berthoud Pass.

Winds will slowly improve after midday, but still remain strong--gusting up to 50 mph at times.

The strong winds have dried out fuels and fire danger has increased. A red flag warning is in effect through Friday afternoon for the Southeastern corner of Colorado.

Not only is the weather warm and windy, but it will also remain dry.

Meanwhile in the mountains, rain and snow showers will increase late Friday afternoon. Travel advisories will be in effect until Sunday morning.

(© 2017 KUSA)