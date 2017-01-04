Denver to plow residential streets during storm

DENVER - If you live in Denver, you’ll see something a little bit different this snowstorm than in previous years.

Even though the forecast (thankfully) doesn’t call for a foot of snow, plows will still hit residential streets -- -hopefully making the coming days a little bit easier for those of you not blessed with a four-wheel drive car.

In a news release, Denver Public Works said the change is part of a 2017 program where residential plows will be deployed when the forecast calls for six inches of snow instead of 12.

RELATED: Major storm hitting Colorado

RELATED: 7-Day Forecast

RELATED: Snow predictions

RELATED: Why didn't Denver deploy residential plows?

The big plows, meanwhile, will continue to tackle the city’s main streets.

The residential plows are staffed by Denver Public Works and Denver Parks and Recreation employees. The program first started during the blizzards of 2006 to 2007 and residential plows have been deployed about a dozen times since then.

Copyright 2016 KUSA