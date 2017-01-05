DIA: Snow cancels 145 flights

(Photo: DIA)

DENVER - Flying out of Denver International Airport Thursday morning? Be sure to double check that.

DIA tweeted at 4:40 a.m. that 145 flights have been canceled for the day. The airport said about half of those are small commuter flights. You can check your flight status at: http://www.flydenver.com/

These aren't the first cancelations caused by the storm, which pounded Denver Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

Frontier Airlines, which is trying to improve after it became the target of much ire last month, announced Tuesday that it was canceling more than 20 flights into and out of DIA Wednesday.

United and other airlines are offering vouchers for travelers to reschedule their flights.

More than 250 pieces of equipment and 500 employees are helping with airport snow removal.

This storm comes less than a month after 450 flights were canceled due to winter weather. This incident was also marked by complaints of missing baggage and hours-long delays on the tarmac.

DIA said it is expecting 6 inches of accumulation by Thursday evening, and has more than 250 pieces of airside snow removal equipment on hand.

Drivers headed to and from the airport are encouraged to given them extra time due to potentially inclement travel conditions.

