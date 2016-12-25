Experts warn of avalanche dangers

KUSA - Strong winds and fresh snow added up to dangerous conditions in the high country with renewed warnings for avalanches.

Experts want to get the warning out knowing many people are off this week, and could be heading to the back country this week.



Scott Toepfer with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says popular spots like Wolf Creek and Red Mountain in Southern Colorado and towards Aspen, including McClure Pass all received a lot of fresh snow, in some places as much as a foot this weekend.

The wind felt Sunday night at times hit 50 to 60 miles an hour up in the mountainsm resulting in avalanche danger spiking overnight.

Toepfer said most of southern Colorado is in considerable avalanche danger and further up north is moderate Christmas Day and is watching conditions into Monday, with another possible storm on the horizon Wednesday.



"Most of our avalanche fatalities occur when the avalanche danger is considerable or moderate. Many people think it can't be that dangerous it's not that high it's not extreme but we have to remember that avalanche conditions are still heightened," Toepfer said.



There have already been problems this winter. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has on record 22 people triggered avalanches from Buffalo Pass to Washington Gulch after last weekend's snow. Four people were buried but made it out okay. Toepfer explained further the problem is when there is new snow, and wind moves it around, it can pack on too much weight and it gives away.



The Colorado Avalanche Information Center website shows the different levels of danger in the back country.

It also has a compass that shows shaded areas indicating directions you should avoid in the back country that is 35 degrees or steeper.

