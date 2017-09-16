9 best drives to see fall colors in Colorado

Fall leaves on Boreas Pass on Sunday, September 27 (Photo: Jessica Gazin)

KUSA - The wonderful season of Fall is fast approaching. If you're new to Colorado or if you're just looking for a new place to explore, this list is for you.

These are the 9 best drives to soak in the most fall colors throughout the state.

1. Peak to Peak Scenic Byway

NEDERLAND, COLO, SEPT. 16, '04- Changing aspen in the Roosevelt National Forest along Colorado Highway 72, known as the Peak to Peak scenic byway, about 6 miles north of Nederland on Thursday. (Photo By Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Glenn Asakawa)

This drive is less than an hour from Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins. The well-known 55-mile-long route showcases views of the Continental Divide that can't be matched. The byway is made up of highways 7 (in the north), 72, and 119 (in the south). On the way, check out the Rocky Mountain National Park, Golden Gate Canyon State Park and much more.

2. West Elk Loop

Autumn Aspen Trees and Clouds, Gunnison National Forest, Colorado (Photo by Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Visions of America)

This 205-mile loop is a ways away from Denver, but the views are worth the haul. The route gives access to the White River and Gunnison National Forest, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreational Area, and Crawford and Paonia State Parks. Heads up: The 31-mile gravel section over Kebler Pass is closed in winter.

3. Dallas Divide via Last Dollar Road

Autumn at Sneffels Mountain Range, San Juan National Forest, Colorado (Photo by Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images) (Photo: Biassou, Krystyna)

If you find yourself in the southwest portion of the state, this unpaved route spanning from Telluride to Ridgway is not to be missed. Last Dollar Road is about 5 hours driving from Denver and you can begin your journey (the road is about 40 miles) at either end of the road. Highlight: A clear view of Wilson Peak, recognizable to anyone who’s ever examined the label on a Coors bottle.

4. Castle Creek Road

ASPEN, CO - SEPTEMBER 20: The Maroon Bells as seen from Maroon Lake near sunrise on September 20, 2015 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Petty/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Daniel Petty, © 2015 Daniel Petty)

This is a 13-mile paved road in Aspen and Ashcroft, a little less than 3 hours west of Denver. It dead ends, but people who have made the drive encourage you to pack a lunch and have a picnic at the end.

Heads up: This is a popular road for bikers to see the sights as well, so drive carefully!

5. Trail Ridge Road

Fall is here and the golden leaves work their way down to lower elevations, Thursday, September 29, 2011, at Rocky Mountain National Park. RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post (Photo By RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: RJ Sangosti)

According to the National Park Service website, this is the Rocky Mountain National Park's heavily traveled highway to the sky. A 2-hour drive from Denver, this road crests at 12,183 feet.

Heads up: This road does close during the winter, so get your leaf-peeping in early. Be sure to check here before making the drive, as the NPS says the status of Trail Ridge Road can change quickly and at any time.

6. Bear Lake Road

Fall is here and the golden leaves work their way down to lower elevations, Thursday, September 29, 2011, at Rocky Mountain National Park. RJ Sangosti, The Denver Post (Photo By RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: RJ Sangosti)

Also nestled in the Rocky Mountain National Park, this road leads you to a hidden lake that features a short trail that loops around it. The 23-mile round trip is open year round. Be on the look out for foraging elk and other wildlife. Heads up: People say to go early before the parking lot fills up.

7. Guanella Pass

GEORGETOWN, CO - SEPTEMBER 6: The top of Guanella Pass with his 99th peak Mount Bierstadt in the back ground on September 6, 2016 near Georgetown, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Helen H. Richardson, Copyright - 2016 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.)

Just an hour from Denver, this trek will take you to Georgetown, a town known as the "Silver Queen of the Rockies". The 23-mile route is one of the most popular places to see. Heads up: People who have traveled here before say there are some tight turns and horseshoe curves, but all cars should be able to negotiate the road.

8. Squaw Pass

9NEWS viewer Sharon Burris shared this photo from Echo Lake.

Short on time? This scenic drive is for you. Beginning in either Idaho Springs or Evergreen (which both have quaint downtown areas), you'll see Echo Lake and pass Mount Evans (the road to get here is already closed for the season).

9. Top of the Rockies scenic and historic byway

(EL)ASPENS16_Many Aspen trees on Colorado Highway 24, south of Minturn, are a golden yellow. The golden trees are next to rust colored dead pine trees and live green ones making for a tri-colored fall in the Colorado high country. (Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post (Photo By Lyn Alweis/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: Lyn Alweis)

This 115-mile stretch of the high-country is filled with wildlife like you may have never seen before. You'll be surrounded on all sides by 14ers. It takes approximately three hours to drive, although you may allow more time for stops and photo opportunities. Independence Pass is a seasonal road typically open from Memorial Day to Nov. 1.

