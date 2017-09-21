Could this weekend's storms destroy the High Country fall colors?

(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

KUSA - Lots of people decided to take their weekend trips up to the mountains a little bit early in wake of news that there could be a stormy weekend ahead.

And, while wind and snow could take out some of the leaves, 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen says not to give up hope entirely.

He went to Guanella Pass on Thursday, where he saw groups of aspens that still had green leaves – something that’s more likely to survive winter-like conditions and that could turn into that golden hue that has people gawking across the state.

And, if you can’t make it up to the mountains the foreseeable future, not all hope is lost: the trees on the Front Range haven’t started changing yet, and when they do, we’re in for another great show.

While there was a record high on Friday, expect cooler temperatures over the weekend with potential storms.

Snow is even possible in the foothills on Sunday evening!





