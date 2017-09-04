When will the leaves turn where you are?

(Photo: Courtesy SmokyMountains.com)

KUSA - For some, this weekend marks the symbolic end of summer –a sad thing if you’re into barbecues and pools.

But, if you’re a fall enthusiast, you’re probably pretty stoked about what’s going to happen next: the chance to check out pretty leaves!

We have a guide to fall colors in Colorado here: http://on9news.tv/2vZnuJF

Another option? Taking a fall colors road trip. This interactive map will show you exactly when the leaves are expected to peak across the country.

RELATED: 9 best drives to see fall colors in Colorado

It’s pretty awesome – and you can check it out here: http://bit.ly/2ajKLOB

If you take some amazing fall foliage photos, head to yourtake.9news.com.

© 2017 KUSA-TV