This aerial view of fall colors will get you stoked for the weekend

Colorado is a pretty great place. (Photo: Courtesy Patrick McKay)

KUSA - If you’re reading this, you are likely at work or on your phone.

Chances are, you are not doing something quiet as cool as, say, gazing at the majesty of the fall season from above, basking in the effervescent glory of Colorado’s treasures.

Was that sentence overwritten? Possibly. Probably, actually. But the video above, which features drone video of the fall colors in Buena Vista, Colorado is worth watching.

In fact, it’s absolutely stunning – and a nice break from the workday.

Watch it above – and if you have a better view of the fall colors from where you work, upload it to yourtake.9news.com.

