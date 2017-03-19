Fire danger high for the end of winter

KUSA - Fire danger will be high for Sunday, the last day of winter. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Northeastern Colorado because of the combination of gusty winds and low humidity.

Besides the elevated risk for wildfires, temperatures will come close to record highs. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday afternoon. The record high for March 19 is 81 degrees, last set in 1907.

The Red Flag Warning goes in effect from noon through 7 p.m. with possible gusts to 35 mph in the warning area with humidity as low as 9 percent.

In what is our snowiest month out of the year with an average snowfall of close to a foot, only a trace has been recorded at DIA.

The workweek won’t be as warm with a few chances for rain and snow. A bigger cool down arrives by the end of the week with a wintry mix possible.

