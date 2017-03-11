Fire danger returns Sunday, Red Flag Warning in effect

KUSA - Saturday morning's rain and snow showers measured up to .02 inches of water.

The amount is not enough to make up for the dry weather that has been occurring along the Front Range recently.

As a new system approaches the state Sunday, strong winds, low humidity and mild temperatures will return, and so will high fire danger.

Winds will begin to increase Saturday night in the metro area. However, it's Sunday afternoon when fire danger will be high because of lower humidity and a possibility of gusts up to 40 mph. Those types of gusts are expected to move into the Denver metro area after 12 p.m.

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for the urban corridor from Denver to southern Colorado from noon until 7 p.m. Winds will be sustained out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 in the warning area.

Unfortunately, no significant moisture is expected in the short term with the weather turning warmer and drier for the workweek.

© 2017 KUSA-TV