Fire danger Thursday, snow Friday morning

KUSA - A red flag warning for extreme fire danger is in effect from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Rain, thundershowers this evening will change over to snow for Friday morning.

Wind chill readings in the low 20s, powerful northerly winds and wet snow will affect the Front Range Friday morning.

Because this is such a warm system, there is a lot of melting expected with this snow after it lands. Here is our latest snow forecast, please check back often for updates.

Northeastern Metro Denver: 1 to 3 inches

Central-West metro Denver: 2 to 5 inches

Fort Collins-Loveland-Greeley: Trace to 1 inch

Northern Foothills: 4 to 8 inches

Southern Foothills: 8 to 16 inches

***Blizzard conditions are possible from Castle Rock to the south and Watkins to the east with 65 mph winds and 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Skies will be clearing Friday afternoon.

FULL FORECAST: http://on9news.tv/2hcqpHZ

