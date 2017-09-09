Florida braces for hurricane before the storm

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Suspect pointed gun at officer moments before he was…Sep. 9, 2017, 3:56 p.m.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in I-25 wreckSep. 9, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
When will Hurricane Irma make landfall in Florida?Sep. 8, 2017, 8:48 a.m.