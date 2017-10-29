70 and sunny today, snow for Monday

The Halloweekend forecast will take a big turn in the next 24 hours. Highs on Sunday will be near 70 degrees with plenty of sunshine, but an overnight storm will bring freezing drizzle and snow for the Monday morning drive. Temperatures on Monday will be

KUSA 7:56 AM. MDT October 29, 2017

