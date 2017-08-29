90s Wednesday with a chance of storms
Smoke from wildfires in the Northern Rockies and West Coast will continue to bring hazy conditions to much of the state this evening. Fair skies, light winds and mild weather continues overnight. Another hot dry day coming up Wednesday with enough availab
KUSA 9:37 PM. MDT August 29, 2017
