Afternoon storms on Thursday

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
'GET OUT NOW': Levee breached near Houston in…Aug 27, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
-
Woman critically injured in rush-hour shooting in AuroraAug 29, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Joel Osteen responds to accusations of closing…Aug 28, 2017, 10:50 p.m.