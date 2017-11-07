Another round of light snow tonight
Continued cloudy and cold with light snow and freezing rain over the Denver Metro Area tonight. Snow ends tonight with sunny, milder weather Wednesday. Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins will receive higher snow accumulation that the Denver area.
KUSA 5:24 PM. MST November 07, 2017
