Clear and colder tonight! Warmer Tuesday!
A fast moving cold front brought wind, clouds and cooler temps today. Tonight clear and calm with light winds and chilly lows around freezing! Sunshine with warmer weather Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next storm and next chance for snow!
KUSA 10:26 PM. MDT October 23, 2017
