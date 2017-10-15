Clear, cool night around Colorado

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Giants surprisingly whip Broncos, 23-10Oct 15, 2017, 8:07 p.m.
-
Colorado firefighters helping with California wildfiresOct 15, 2017, 9:25 p.m.
-
Stunning half rainbow captured at SMFR trainingOct 15, 2017, 5:21 p.m.