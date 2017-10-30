Cold with more light snow tonight!
Continued cloudy and cold tonight with another round of light snow! Chilly lows in the 20s tonight but warmer highs in the 50s Tuesday. Skies will clear late morning with lots of sunshine by the afternoon. A cool and dry Halloween evening with temps in th
KUSA 5:04 PM. MDT October 30, 2017
