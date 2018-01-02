LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE SUNDAY - Forecast by Meteorologist Marty Coniglio

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hazy with light wind. Morning lows from 10° to 15°, afternoon highs from 38° to 44°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with light wind. Still fairly hazy. Morning lows from 14° to 19°, afternoon highs from 47° to 52°.

THURSDAY: High clouds, mild and dry. Morning lows from 21° to 25°, afternoon highs from 48° to 52°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Morning lows from 24° to 28°, afternoon highs from 46° to 51°.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. Morning lows from 24° to 29° , afternoon highs from 54° to 59°.

SUNDAY: Windy and cooler. Light snow showers are possible. Morning lows from 23° to 28°, afternoon highs from 34° to 39°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and slightly warmer. Morning lows from 19° to 23°, afternoon highs from 43° to 48°.

