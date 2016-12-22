Denver weather forecast

KUSA
Forecast by Meteorologist Marty Coniglio

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, calm and cool.  Morning lows from 18 to 23 degrees, afternoon highs from 35 to 40 degrees. 

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Morning lows from 22 to 27 degrees, afternoon highs from 47 to 52 degrees. 

SATURDAY:  HAPPY HANUKKAH! Mostly sunny, warm. Morning lows from 23 to 28 degrees,  highs from 51 to 56 degrees. 

SUNDAY:  MERRY CHRISTMAS!  Partly cloudy morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with very windy conditions, gusts up to 35 mph.  A few flurries are possible with no accumulation of snow. Morning lows from 22 to 27 degrees, afternoon highs from 39 to 44 degrees. 

MONDAY:  Mostly sunny, cool and dry.  Morning lows from 13 to 18 degrees, afternoon highs from 33 to 38 degrees. 

TUESDAY:  Mostly sunny and seasonal.  Morning lows from 13 to 18 degrees, afternoon highs from 43 to 48 degrees. 

WEDNESDAY:  Partly cloudy, dry.  Morning lows from 18 to 23 degrees, afternoon highs from 43 to 48 degrees. 

