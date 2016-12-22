Denver weather forecast

KUSA - Forecast by Meteorologist Marty Coniglio
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, calm and cool. Morning lows from 18 to 23 degrees, afternoon highs from 35 to 40 degrees.
FRIDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Morning lows from 22 to 27 degrees, afternoon highs from 47 to 52 degrees.
SATURDAY: HAPPY HANUKKAH! Mostly sunny, warm. Morning lows from 23 to 28 degrees, highs from 51 to 56 degrees.
SUNDAY: MERRY CHRISTMAS! Partly cloudy morning, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with very windy conditions, gusts up to 35 mph. A few flurries are possible with no accumulation of snow. Morning lows from 22 to 27 degrees, afternoon highs from 39 to 44 degrees.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry. Morning lows from 13 to 18 degrees, afternoon highs from 33 to 38 degrees.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. Morning lows from 13 to 18 degrees, afternoon highs from 43 to 48 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, dry. Morning lows from 18 to 23 degrees, afternoon highs from 43 to 48 degrees.
If you have a weather report, photo or video to share, you can contact the 9NEWS Weather Team in these ways:
Upload your photos or video through YOUR TAKE: http://on9news.tv/yourtake
Share updates on our Facebook wall: https://facebook.com/9weather
Tweet your updates using the hashtag #9WX or tweet us at https://twitter.com/9NEWSWeather
Download the 9NEWS apps:
9NEWS Weather apps
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/UzUTFW
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/QeHIdt
9NEWS apps:
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
Copyright 2016 KUSA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs