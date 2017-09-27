Dreary Wednesday afternoon in Denver

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
How President Trump's tax plan affects youSep 27, 2017, 11:03 a.m.
-
3 injured after car crash near Social Security…Sep 27, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
-
Colorado officials reject RTD bid to move forward on…Sep 27, 2017, 12:22 p.m.