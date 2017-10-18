Early clouds, then lots of sun

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Teen accused of stabbing siblings and dad previously…Oct 17, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Kenny Chesney announces big Denver showOct 18, 2017, 6:50 a.m.
-
Suspects caught on camera trying to rob pot shopOct 18, 2017, 5:29 a.m.