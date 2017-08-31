Hazy and warm with afternoon/evening storms
Smoke from wildfires in the Northern Rockies and West Coast will continue to bring hazy conditions to much of the again this evening. Storm chances are better late this afternoon and evening. A few areas of rain are possible, along with lightning that ma
KUSA 6:39 AM. MDT August 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Aurora church loading up moving truck with supplies…Aug 30, 2017, 10:11 p.m.
-
Chemicals spark fires at Crosby plant, officials no…Aug 29, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Should our NFL team be called the 'Colorado Broncos?'Aug 30, 2017, 8:35 p.m.